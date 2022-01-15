Search

15 Jan 2022

Ballycumber turns out in force to remember murdered Offaly woman

ASHLING MURPHY

The late Ashling Murphy

Reporter:

Tribune reporter

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

The community came out in big numbers for the vigil for Ashling Murphy at The Barracks, Ballycumber on Friday evening.

A short prayer service, conducted by Fr. Brendan O’Sullivan PP, with music and poetry was followed by a walk.

The walkers started from The Barracks and travelled up Station Road passing Twickenham Estate where the residents had constructed a wonderful display of lighted candles.

The walk continued on The Back Road where again residents had placed candles on the walls outside their houses.

A lovely idea by the organisers was the placing of lighted candles in clear glass jars along the verges on either side of the road all the way to Grogan.

Walkers returned to the starting point on the footpath which was lit by the wonderful Christmas lights.

Great credit is due to the organisers who came together at short notice to create an event where the community could come together to show their support for the Murphy family and Ashling’s friends, colleagues and pupils.

