Tullamore tractor run a phenomenal success with over 400 entrants

“WE were absolutely shocked . . . it exceeded all our expectations.”

The comments of Tullamore tractor run organiser, PJ Lynam who was thrilled with the success of this week's Christmas tractor run in Tullamore.

Over 400 tractors, classic cars and lorries entered the event with thousands of onlookers travelling to Market Square for the bumper run.

The tractor run had been cancelled last year due to Covid so enthusiasts were delighted to be able to take part in the popular run this Christmas.

The event raised funds for Dochas, the Offaly cancer support group and it has raised tens of thousands of euro for the charity over the past decade.

Mr Lynam extended thanks to Tony Flanagan, owner of Coen's yard, who allowed the lorries to park there before the run.

“At 11am on Tuesday morning we were choc a bloc with tractors in Market Square and had to position many in neighbouring streets. We also moved about 100 tractors to Coen's yard such was the success of the event.”

He said it took almost an hour for all the vehicles to leave the town centre after the ribbon cutting at 11am.

“When the last tractors were leaving Market Square the first ones who departed had made their way back to town.”

Entrants travelled through Ballydaly, Tinnycross, Ballybroder, Ballycallaghan, Ballybought, Gormagh and Aconta before returning to Tullamore.

Mr Lynam extended thanks to all those who took part, the sponsors, in particular Leravy's Centra who provided the breakfast rolls, the volunteer stewards and his fellow committee members.