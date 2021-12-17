Tullamore Meals on Wheels Storm Barra thanks

TULLAMORE Meals on Wheels committee has thank all the drivers and helpers for their diligence and dedication in delivering meals during the past year and in particular during the recent storm Barra.
“We would like to compliment everyone involved and wish you all a safe and happy Christmas and New Year,” said Maureen O'Shea, honorary secretary of Tullamore Meals on Wheels.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.