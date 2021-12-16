Walking challenge raises incredible €20,000 for Offaly cancer support group

Pictured at the presentation to Anne Scally (Board member Dóchas), Michael Haverty (Chairman of Dóchas), Mark Cronin (Townmore) and Jacqueline Screeney (Townmore)
CHRISTMAS came early for Dóchas Offaly Cancer Support Group this week.
On Monday evening Jaqueline Screeney and Mark Cronin of Townmore paid a visit to Teach Dóchas and presented the charity with a cheque for an incredible €20,000.
Management and staff of Townmore took on the challenge of walking 5,000,000 steps during the month of October (Breast Cancer Awareness Month) with the intent of raising 0.01 cent for every step taken.
They absolutely smashed that target and walked nearly 10 million steps collectively in their teams and raised a phenomenal amount of €10,000. Incredibly, this figure was then matched by Townmore bringing the total donation to €20,000!
“We are absolutely astounded by this incredible gesture by the owners, management and staff of Townmore. It truly is a breathtaking figure which will allow us to continue providing vital services to our clients, all at a time when Dóchas is expanding our services in 2022 meaning more educational seminars, therapy groups, holistic treatment availability and vital counselling services,” said a spokesperson for Dochas.
