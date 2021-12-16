Footpath works on Tullamore street welcomed

Footpath works in Tullamore have been welcomed
FOOTPATH works on Clontarf Road in Tullamore have been welcomed by local councillor and Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Cllr Declan Harvey.
Cllr Harvey said the paths had been in a bad way for some time and he had been lobbying, following representations from residents, to have been repaired for some time.
He paid tribute to the Area Engineer, John Connelly and the contractors for the work.
