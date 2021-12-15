150th Parkrun marked in Offaly area

The 150th Parkrun was held in Mountlucas last weekend
Mountlucas Parkrun, based at Mountlucas Wind farm, welcomed 71 participants last Saturday, to help celebrate its 150th Parkrun.
Mountlucas Parkun held its first parkrun in July 2017, however, due to Covid19 pandemic, it had to take a break from March 2020 and only recommenced in September of this year and reached the 150th milestone last Saturday
Parkrun is a free weekly timed 5k event for runners and walkers that takes place every Saturday morning at more than 2,000 locations in 23 Countries across the world.
See www.parkrun.ie/mountlucas to register and for more details.
Laois Offaly Education and Training board is seeking to develop a new training facility at Axis Business Park
