13 Dec 2021

RTE's Claire Byrne is the new patron of Offaly Hospice

TT5010GS

RTE's Claire Byrne with Professor Humphrey O'Connor of Offaly Hospice

Ger Scully

RTE presenter Claire Byrne has become patron of Offaly Hospice and is campaigning for the construction of a hospice in the Midlands.

laire paid a visit to Tullamore on Friday last to see at first-hand the proposed site for the Midlands Regional Hospice on the grounds of the regional hospital.

Claire's interest in hospice care stems from the excellent care her late father Tom received from Laois/Offaly Home Care team.

Their specialist help allowed Tom remain at home with good quality of life and symptom control and for that Claire and her family are very grateful.

Claire also recognises there are critical situations where patients cannot remain at home and the key gap in the service is the absence of a Specialist Hospice Unit. Claire will be a very good Patron and great to have her support.

Meanwhile architect plans for the regional hospice have been presented by Offaly Hospice to the HSE and show a 16 bed InPatient Hospice Unit is feasible on the site offered by the HSE.

The plans include all elements of an updated 2021 Design Brief put together by HSE Estates and Palliative Care Consultants, Dr. Michael Cushen and Dr. Pauline Kane.

The hospice project can now progress to detailed planning and planning permission.

The development comes hot of the heels of the announcement by the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly of the allocation of €1 million to help fund the planning process.

Offaly Hospice will continue fundraising to build and commission the unit.

“We should always keep in mind the fact that the Regional Hospice will serve four counties and also patients from North Tipperary and East Galway, about 300000 people. This is a very important project for all of us,” said Professor Humphrey O'Connor, Chairman of Offaly Hospice.

