08 Dec 2021

Offaly remains under a Met Eireann Status yellow wind and rain warning

Offaly remains under a Met Eireann Status yellow wind and rain warning in relation to Storm Barra which is forecast to continue until 2pm today,Wednesday, December 8.  

Offaly County Council crews have responded to a number of tree falls and continue to respond today.

Please note the warning includes the following: widespread mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h and gusts of 90 to 110 km/h with localised stronger winds likely.  Heavy rain will also bring risks of surface flooding.

Disruption to power and travel are likely.

Our three civic amenity centres are open today; however we continue to monitor the weather conditions and may need to close them in the interests of safety at short notice.

Our contact number for reporting issues such as fallen trees, flooding and road damage is 0579346800 or out of hours 1800 15 15 15. 

For any water disruption please contact Irish Water on 1850 278 278.  For disruption to power please contact the ESB on 1850 372 999

Offaly County Council is asking motorists to exercise caution as driving conditions may be hazardous again today due to flooding or fallen trees/branches.

Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flowing or standing water and to exercise caution during heavy rain. Please be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.

The council's Severe Weather Team is continuing to monitor the situation and dealing with any issues which may arise.

Please see WinterReady.ie for tips on ensuring you, your home or business are prepared for adverse weather.

