Get Fit Tullamore runs successful fundraiser for Dochas Offaly Cancer Support Group

MEMBERS of GET FIT Tullamore hosted a successful fundraiser on behalf of Dochas Offaly Cancer Support Group on Saturday last, December 4, in Cloncollig Industrial Estate .

Members of GET FIT Tullamore partook in an in-house competition raising an incredible €3,400, and growing, for Dóchas. The brainchild of Céire and Yvonne of Get Fit Tullamore, the fundraiser involved members getting sponsorship via sponsorship cards or on the online platform GoFundMe. Yvonne Wynne, proprietor and head coach, and daughter Céire Wynne Judge, Cross training coach and nutritionist, are a formidable force who originally set a target to raise €500. B

oth quickly realised that they had a lot of support for this fundraiser and the target was increased several times, with the total raised currently standing at €3400. Both were ably assisted in the lead up to the fundraiser with social media content by Paul Coates, Personal Trainer. Paul was also on hand on the day and put in trojan work to ensure everything ran smoothly on the day.

With the hugely generous support of businesses in Tullamore and the surrounds, a monster raffle was run on the day with over 60 prizes on offer to anyone who donated any amount to the fundraiser. On the day Stodge Face and Dominos Pizza donated doughnuts and pizzas for the members to enjoy following a hard morning competing in three heats.

Speaking on behalf of Dóchas Offaly Cancer Support Group, John Conroy, Service Manager reported “We in Dochas Offaly Cancer Support Group are hugely grateful to Yvonne, Céire, Paul and to everyone who partook in this fundraiser on our behalf. Without the likes of Yvonne, Céire and Paul and all the members of Get Fit Tullamore our service would simply cease to exist. We must pay particular thanks to all the local business of Tullamore who provided incredible spot prizes for the raffle on the day which no doubt helped contribute to the incredible amount raised on our behalf. This money will allow us to continue to provide the highest quality holistic cancer support services to people throughout the Midlands whose lives have been affected by cancer”.

“Dóchas is a safe place for cancer patients, their carers and their families, designed to support you and your loved ones as you navigate through the presence of cancer in your life. Without the generosity of continued fundraising efforts on our behalf we simply would not be able to provide these services. We are also delighted to announce that we at Dóchas are now open full-time for the first time in our history and the phonelines are now open Monday – Friday 9.30-5pm. You can ring us on 05793-28268 or email us at info@dochasoffaly.ie or check out our website at www.Dochasoffaly.com. Genuine support is closer than you think”

If you want to donate to this fundraiser the GoFundMe link will remain open for a number of weeks and can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/getfit-for-dchas?qid=13c8d5ad810233b6adf06ec57b3e278a



Local Business Cash Donations:

Herbalife Tullamore - 50

Joe Macari - 100

Brendan Killeavy - 100

Mad About Ink - Mr Tickles Tattoo - 100

Fergies Bar - 100