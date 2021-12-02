Search

02 Dec 2021

Tullamore Lions aim to raise €6,000 for Christmas Food Appeal

LIONS CLUB

Lions Club stalwarts Tom Maher and current President Paul Cullen pictured manning the Food Appeal stall in pre-Covid times

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Tullamore Lions Club to assist in fundraising for their 2021 Christmas Food Appeal.

Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the club is yet again unable to collect and distribute food at Christmas.

The organisers use the page to write: “We need to raise €6,000 to respond for the needs we know exist in our community. We are responding to that need by putting in place the Tullamore Christmas 2021 Food Appeal token scheme, to be financed by fundraising by the Tullamore Lions Club.

“The Food Appeal tokens will be issued and distributed by Tullamore Lions Club in consultation with community organisations (VDP, MABS, HSE, etc.). Tokens will be issued to individuals and families in need, in amounts related to their needs and with regard to the funds at our disposal.

“The club has made arrangements with a number of food retail outlets in the Tullamore area ( supermarkets, butchers, food stores, etc ) that they will redeem the Food Appeal tokens, in exchange for food in the store.”

 

The link to the campaign is:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/tullamore-lions-club-2021-christmas-food-appeal

