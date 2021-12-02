Search

02 Dec 2021

Huge number of Covid tests carried out in Offaly in November

COVID TEST CENTRE

The Offaly Covid test centre located at Clonminch, Tullamore

A huge number of Covid tests were carried out in Offaly in November.

A total of 14,077 people have had a Covid test in Offaly in November, the latest figures reveal.

This means that a staggering 59,522 people have had a Covid test in Offaly since the start of this year.

It is also a dramatic increase from last year when during the height of the restrictions and lockdowns 22,408 went for testing between March and December.

The number of people going for a test in the county has been steadily rising since August 2021 when the figure for that month was 3,173. By September the numbers had risen to 8,171, the upward trajectory continued with 9,141 in October.

At the start of this year the figure was 3,051 in January, 4,454 in March, 3,747 in April, 1,649 in May, 1,512 in June, 2,958 in July.

The figures are from the HSE’s Community Health Organisation 8, which covers the counties of Laois, Offaly, Westmeath, Longford, Louth and Meath.

Testing in Offaly takes place at the Covid Self Referral Testing Clinic at Clonminch in Tullamore. Appointments can be made online with times and dates available to choose from.

