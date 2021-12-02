Offaly County Council letting plots of land across the county
Offaly County Council is seeking expressions of interest from individuals and groups for short term land lettings across the county.
The various plots of land will be available from February 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 in the following locations:
- Arden Road, Tullamore (Plot A 3.0 Acres, Plot B 9.1 Acres)
- Puttaghaun, Tullamore (Plot A 1.4 Acres, Plot B 2.9 Acres)
- Millbrook Park, Birr (3.0 Acres)
- Cemetery Road, Crinkill (1.34 Acres)
- Meadowlands Estate, Kilcormac (Plot A 1.61 Acres, Plot B 1.63 Acres)
- Kyleboher, Kilcormac (2.7 Acres)
- Killane, Edenderry (Plot A 1.86 Acres, Plot B 3.26 Acres, Plot C 2.42 Acres)
- Ballybracken, Kilcormac (6.3 Acres)
- Rathbaun, Shinrone (7.0 Acres)
Submissions from individuals should outline their particular requirement for the lands, and state what amount of compensation is being offered in exchange for grazing rights. Only offers in excess of €75 per acre will be considered and the highest offer received will be prioritised.
Specific details, Maps and Conditions applicable and the prescribed Tender Form may be obtained from the Council website www.offaly.ie or by contacting Corporate Services, Offaly County Council on 05793 46800 or by emailing wkelly@offalycoco.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.