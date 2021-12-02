Search

02 Dec 2021

Offaly County Council letting plots of land across the county

Offaly County Council letting plots of land across the county

Offaly County Council letting plots of land across the county

Reporter:

Reporter

Offaly County Council is seeking expressions of interest from individuals and groups for short term land lettings across the county.

The various plots of land will be available from February 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 in the following locations:

- Arden Road, Tullamore (Plot A 3.0 Acres, Plot B 9.1 Acres)
- Puttaghaun, Tullamore (Plot A 1.4 Acres, Plot B 2.9 Acres)
- Millbrook Park, Birr (3.0 Acres)
- Cemetery Road, Crinkill (1.34 Acres)
- Meadowlands Estate, Kilcormac (Plot A 1.61 Acres, Plot B 1.63 Acres)
- Kyleboher, Kilcormac (2.7 Acres)
- Killane, Edenderry (Plot A 1.86 Acres, Plot B 3.26 Acres, Plot C 2.42 Acres)
- Ballybracken, Kilcormac (6.3 Acres)
- Rathbaun, Shinrone (7.0 Acres)

Submissions from individuals should outline their particular requirement for the lands, and state what amount of compensation is being offered in exchange for grazing rights. Only offers in excess of €75 per acre will be considered and the highest offer received will be prioritised.

Huge number of Covid tests carried out in Offaly in November

Specific details, Maps and Conditions applicable and the prescribed Tender Form may be obtained from the Council website www.offaly.ie or by contacting Corporate Services, Offaly County Council on 05793 46800 or by emailing wkelly@offalycoco.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media