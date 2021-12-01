Offaly Hospice 2022 calendar focuses on county's sports stars

The 2022 Offaly Hospice calendar is in the shops now or available to order online
The Offaly Hospice 2022 Calendar is in the shops now and selling fast at the great value price of €5.
It is also available to purchase online at www.offalyhospice.ie with an extra charge for post and packaging.
Hospice are so grateful to all of the wonderful support they have received from everyone helping us to sell the calendar along with all of the wonderful sports people who participated and helped create such a very uplifting and vibrant calendar.
They hope as people turn the pages of the calendar each month in 2022 they will get a little lift from the many great sports people featured as they look forward to the month ahead.
Some of the many retail outlets that have the Offaly Hospice 2022 Calendar for sale are:
Scally's Centra Arden Rd.,#
Leavy's Centra & Pats Auto Parts, Henry St.,
Cloonans Hardware William St.,
Spar, Arden Rd & Patrick St.,
Physio Central, Arden Rd.,
Fox's Kilbride St.,
Offaly County Council
Tormey's Butchers, Bridge St.,
Midland Books High St.,
Robbins Books, The Tanyard
Pharmacy Primary Care Centre
Clonminch Pharmacy
O'Sullivans Centra, Kilcormac
Butlers Pharmacy, Birr
Centra, Clara
Mace Shop, Clara
Tom Doolans. Blue Ball
Mucklagh Community Centre
Centra, The Fingerboard
Anna Marie Boutique, Edenderry
Offaly Hospice Charity Shop Tullamore.
For more information please call on 0579328634 or email offalyhospice@gmail.com
