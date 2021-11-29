One Offaly town gearing up for a Christmas cracker this weekend

Put it in your diary for next Saturday Clara's Christmas Cracker comes to town
‘CLARA Christmas Cracker’ event with stalls, live entertainment, children’s fancy dress disco and more is coming to Clara this Saturday, December 4.
Santa will be there of course but booking is essential, call Clara FRC on 0579331928.
Christmas stalls will be located in The Trap Christmas Garden.
Meanwhile, there will be live music in the square from 4-7pm with the River Street Band.
Other activities include a fancy dress disco for the kids to enjoy. The blessing of the crib will take place at 6pm. MC for the day is Barry Flynn.
The switching on of the Christmas Lights is also due to happen that day.
The event is as a result of a lot of preparations by Clara Christmas Lights Committee, Clara FRC, Offaly County Council, Clara News, Councillors Ken Smollen and Frank Moran and 'Up Close & Personal' Promotions.
Edenderry’s Abbii Badmus who became the first black woman to hold the Miss Universe Offaly title in 2020
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.