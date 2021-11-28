PICTURE GALLERY: Smiling faces in Tullamore as Christmas event proves to be a huge success

TAP NEXT OR PREV ABOVE TO SCROLL THROUGH OUR GALLERY OF PICTURES FROM THE WEEKEND
The Christmas event ‘Tullamore This Christmas’ last weekend in O’Connor Square, Tullamore was hugely successful.
The event featured outdoor markets, street theatre, live music, local choirs, a very popular large screen and special guest Dustin the Turkey. The festive atmosphere was still going strong as the two-day event came to an end on Sunday night. Santa was even in town to meet the boys and girls.
It was organised by Tullamore Municipal District together with Tullamore Lights and Up Close and Personal Promotions.
