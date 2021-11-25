Search

25 Nov 2021

Offaly farmers attend Dublin 'Save Irish Farming' rally

Offaly IFA members pictured at the rally in Dublin

Reporter:

Ger Scully

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

A CONTINGENT of Offaly farmers attended the “Save Irish Farming” rally held in Merrion Square in Dublin on Sunday last.

“We wanted to highlight the importance of farming to people and the Irish economy,” said Offaly IFA Chairman, Richard Scally.

Farmers are the boots on the ground to deliver climate action, but, said Mr Scally, they need a practical plan with proper funding including a Common Agricultural Policy that supports active farmers.

“In recent months, farming (Ireland’s largest indigenous sector) has been unfairly vilified by some in the media in relation to climate action,” he claimed.

“All Government policy is designed to reduce production and regulate farmers out of business.

“The Government needs to sit down with elected farmer leaders to agree a plan to ensure economic and social sustainability, as well as environmental sustainability.”

