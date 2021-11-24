Search

24 Nov 2021

Almost 54,000 people tested for Covid in Offaly in 2021

Almost 54,000 people tested for Covid in Offaly in 2021

Cars queue at the Tullamore drive-through Covid-19 test centre

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

53,841 people have had a covid test in Offaly since the start of this year. This is a staggering number given that the population of the county in the 2016 census was 77,961.

It is also a dramatic increase from last year when during the height of the restrictions and lockdowns 22,408 went for testing between March and December.

The number of people going for a test in the county has been steadily rising since August 2021 when the figure for that month was 3,173. By September the numbers had risen to 8,171, the upward trajectory continued with 9,141 in October, finally rising to 11,460 being tested so far this month.

At the start of this year the figure was 3,051 in January, 4,454 in March, 3,747 in April, 1,649 in May, 1,512 in June, 2,958 in July.

The figures are from the HSE’s Community Health Organisation 8, which covers the counties of Laois, Offaly, Westmeath, Longford, Louth and Meath.

Testing in Offaly takes place at the Covid Self Referral Testing Clinic at Clonminch in Tullamore. Appointments can be made online with times and dates available to choose from.

Meanwhile the Government is offering free Antigen testing to fully vaccinated close contacts of those who have tested positive. The tests are for those aged 13 or over who do not have symptoms of Covid 19.

In addition, booster vaccines are being offered to people who are aged 50 or older, those living in a nursing home or a long-term healthcare facility, or if you are 16 to 49 years with an underlying condition or a healthcare worker. People who already had a vaccine will be contacted with an appointment.

Participating local pharmacies will also be offering the booster vaccine to those over 60 and healthcare workers. Fahy’s Haven Pharmacy on Patrick Street in Tullamore is now taking the names of those who would like to have their vaccine there. A spokesperson said the vaccines are on order and they are hoping to have them in the next two weeks. If people want to avail of the vaccine they should ring the pharmacy and their name will be added to a list and when they become available they will be contacted.

As with the Covid vaccine there are 5 vaccines in each vial so the pharmacy needs to ensure they have five people ready and waiting. A spokesperson at the pharmacy said.

Fahy’s have finished offering the original Covid vaccine.

In addition they are offering the flu jab which is also in high demand this year and is available to anyone.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media