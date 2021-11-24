Search

24 Nov 2021

Offaly Older Person's Network hosts storytelling and information session

SEANCHAI

A story telling event is being hosted by the Older Person's Network in Offaly

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Offaly Older Person’s Network will host another activity which promises to be enjoyable and will help to keep us all connected. This will be a storytelling and information session and will take place today (Wednesday, November 24) from 2.00 – 4.00pm and will be possible to join using Zoom.

During these extraordinary times, theyhave tried different activities to keep busy and writing has been one of the most notable.

Older people have joined creative writing workshops and many have been putting pen to paper or having a go on the laptop or tablet. We will see the fruit of many writers work in ‘The Way We Were’ publication later this year and a couple of these writers will be joining us on Wednesday.

There will also be a couple of contributors from the excellent ‘People of Killeigh & Beyond’ project. We also expect to hear a couple of stories from former Bord na Mona workers. Also included will be Philip Brady, George Smith and Camilla McLoughlin from the Tullamore Tribune who will recall life in the 1960s in Tullamore.

Also as this is a storytelling and information session there will be nuggets of information on staying safe, An Post postal dates and more, fire safety. We also will hear what it is like to join a creative writing class and the latest on the Offaly Age Friendly project ‘The Way We Were’.

So please spread the word and if anyone is interested in joining, what should a most interesting way to spend a couple of hours, in the afternoon of Wednesday then contact: Bridie Costello Hynes 087 1198591, Declan Costello 087 6991226 or Molly Buckley 087 2914302. The Zoom invite will be sent by email for the Storytelling and Information Session nearer to the starting time.

Local News

