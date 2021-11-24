Tullamore 'Cars & Coffee' raises funds for Offaly Hospice

Following a very successful “Tullamore Cars & Coffee” held in memory of the late Nicholas Walsh on the morning of Sunday 31st October at Cloncollig Tullamore, Patrick Kane who organised the event, presented a cheque for €10,100 to Offaly Hospice Foundation.

Prof Humphrey O'Connor along with Mary Henry, Chris Tobin and Mary Murphy from Offaly Hospice Foundation gratefully accepted the huge amount of money raised.

On behalf of Offaly Hospice Foundation Prof. O'Connor thanked Patrick for remembering the Foundation when he was organising the event.

Offaly Hospice want to extend sincere sympathy to the family of Nicholas Walsh and thank to all who attended the Cars & Coffee morning, donated on the day and sent donations.

Special thanks to all who sponsored spot prizes and to Chasing Abbey, our local super star band, who played on the day making it a very lively event.

Offaly Hospice want to thank all of our own volunteers who turned up on the morning to shake buckets and sell raffle tickets it was a great help and we would be lost without you all.