Busy Science Week at Offaly school

3rd class students of Scoil Mhuire in Tullamore taking part in Science Wee k activities
It was a jam-packed Science Week in Scoil Mhuire in Tullamore. Students from Junior Infants to 6th class enjoyed a wide variety of activities from making butter to using augmented reality to bring pictures to life.
Marelle Rice, Ireland's leading Philosophy for Children Consultant Trainer posed the question to the senior classes on whether or not we should trust robots. Jonathan McCrea of RTE's Science Squad Zoomed into 3rd class and fielded questions about the magic of milk with the help of Vista Milk.
It was a fantastic week of exploring and experimenting throughout the entire school.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.