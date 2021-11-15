Search

15/11/2021

Busy Science Week at Offaly school

Building Towers 3rd

3rd class students of Scoil Mhuire in Tullamore taking part in Science Wee k activities

It was a jam-packed Science Week in Scoil Mhuire in Tullamore. Students from Junior Infants  to 6th class enjoyed a wide variety of activities from making butter to using augmented reality  to bring pictures to life.


Marelle Rice, Ireland's leading Philosophy for Children Consultant Trainer posed the question to the senior classes on whether or not we should trust robots. Jonathan McCrea of RTE's Science Squad Zoomed into 3rd class and fielded questions about the magic of milk with the help of Vista Milk.


It was a fantastic week of exploring and experimenting throughout the entire school. 

