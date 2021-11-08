Offaly Hospice 2022 calendar honours county's sports people

The Offaly Hospice 2022 Calendar goes on sale this week. The beautiful A4 size is terrific value at €5.

This year's calendar celebrates Offaly sportspeople who helped lift our spirits and give us much needed entertainment during what was another difficult year due to Covid 19 restrictions.

The much anticipated calendar will be on sale in various shops throughout the county and also available to purchase online or directly from the Offaly Hospice Charity Shop.

All credit has to go to Michael Carroll for the enormous amount of work he has put into producing this year's calendar, from his fantastic theme idea in the very beginning all the way through to the beautiful finished product.

Michael said the aim of this year's calendar is to highlight and celebrate Offaly sportspeople who are competing at the highest level in their chosen sport. 2021 in particular was a year to remember with four Offaly sportspeople representing Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. All four made Offaly and Ireland proud. Garryhinch's Nicole Turner returning home with a Silver Medal was a true moment of jubilant celebration. Offaly Hospice salutes all four Olympic heroes, acknowledging their personal sacrifice and commitment to their sport.

Many other sporting heroes from Offaly are currently displaying similar levels of dedication and commitment. Unfortunately, space limitation in this year's calendar meant only 12 sports and 100 individuals could be included.

From our very strong and vibrant GAA community the U20s football team brought All Ireland success to the county after a long absence. The future of our GAA football and hurling teams is bright. “As a sporting fan myself it was fantastic to catch up with the many successful sportspeople featured in the calendar across diverse sports; athletics, boxing, golf, equestrian, motorsports, rugby, rowing Special Olympics, soccer and swimming. We wish them all great success in the future and look forward to watching their careers blossom,” said Michael.

He added; “I'm indebted to many people for their assistance with this year's calendar. Many thanks to all involved for taking time from their busy training schedules and permitting me to photograph them. I would like to acknowledge Kevin Corrigan, Adrian Martin, Mary Sadler, Karen Breslin, Sharon Feery, Bernie Turner, Helen Grehan, Noel Dunne, Ciaran Lynch, Mike Tormey, Donal Milne, Helen Watkins, PJ Glackin, Frank Durkin, Jean Durkin, Marie McAuliffe, Brian Moran, Brendan Lowry and Brendan Minnock, who enabled me to arrange various photo shoots and provided background information. I would also like to thank the following people who provided photographs.

Sinead Toolan, photographs of Offaly GAA football and hurling teams

Alan Harris, photograph of Offaly Senior Camogie team

Adrian Martin, photograph of James Dunne

Laura Doyle, photograph of Offaly Ladies Football team

Sportsfile, photographs of Nicole Turner, Jordan Conroy, Shane Lowry and Anne Marie McGlynn

Inphoto, photographs of Megan Burns and Cormac Izuchukwu

Callie Element, Four Oaks Creative and Sportfot, photograph of Darragh Kenny.”

Further information on the sportspeople featured throughout the calendar is provided at the back of the calendar.

Tony McCormack and the team in PrintPlus have again produced a beautiful calendar that will certainly be enjoyed in many homes around the world.

For more information on how to purchase a calendar contact the Offaly Hospice office on 057 9328634 or call into them at Offaly St Tullamore.