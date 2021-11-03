Search

03/11/2021

Offaly Peatlands Tour raises €3,000 for playground

ECENTLY, the Grand Canal Wheelers cycling club in Daingean were delighted to present a cheque of €3000 to the Molesworth Bridge Playground in Daingean for an upgrade project.

The funds were raised from the Peatlands Tour cycle, which took place in August 2021.

The Peatlands Tour has been running for over 5 years, and attracts cyclists from around the country.

This year’s event was one of the first leisure cycles in the country since the pandemic and hosted over 200 cyclists.

The Grand Canal Wheelers committee and members would like to thank all of the generous sponsors and volunteers on the day including: Careys Bus Hire, Midlands Veterinary, Tullamore Credit Union, Scully’s XL Daingean, Glenisk Yogurt, Ballycommon Bakehouse, Noelle Interiors, Mount Briscoe Organic Farm, Tullamore Cycles and many more.

The club is looking forward to hosting the event again at its usual date in May 2022. Please follow the Grand Canal Wheelers Facebook page to stay up to date with their latest news and events.

