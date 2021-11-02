Live winter concert heralds return of Offaly's Tradfest

Tullamore TradFest have announce their first not-to-miss live event since February 2020.



In terms of live traditional events the TradFest Committee are making their comeback statement with the arrival of Carlos, Sweeney, & McCartin in concert to Fergie’s Bar on Friday, 12th November next. This powerful trio are famous for their perfect mix of driving rhythms with sublime technical ability.



Featuring Roscommon fiddler Dylan Carlos, flute player Cein Sweeney from Cavan and guitar player John McCartin from Leitrim, all three musicians come from families with deep roots in the traditional music scene. Between them they also have achieved a fine collection of accolades including All Ireland Senior Fleadh Cheoil winning medals, and Masters in Traditional Irish Music from the Academy of Irish Music and Dance from the University of Limerick. Support on the night will be provided by local fiddle and guitar player Michael Buckley (Ballyboy) and Sean Bourke (Nenagh) on banjo.



Dylan Carlos, in looking forward to the event said “Myself and the boys are delighted to be back playing again after a quiet 18 months. We are especially looking forward to playing in Tullamore as we heard great reports from the first Tullamore TradFest in 2019. It is also a town with a great respect and appreciation for traditional music, with the All Ireland Fleadhs in the late 2000s being brilliant events”.



Tommy Craven, Chairperson of Tullamore Tradfest indicated that the committee are delighted to be back promoting and supporting live events “We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported us to date and we look forward to bringing Tullamore alive with music, song, dance and all the fun that goes with it for our next Tullamore TradFest in 2022 which takes place April 8th – 10th”.



Full Gig Details:

Carlos, Sweeney, McCartin with support by Michael Buckley & Sean Bourke

Date: Friday November 12th

Time: 8pm

Venue: Fergie’s Bar, Market Square, Tullamore

Tickets: €15 (€10 for students & OAP) available via www.tullamoretradfest.com or (087) 993 7373 Please note that current government public health guidelines will be adhered to.



Tullamore TradFest Committee are actively working on Tullamore TradFest 2022 with dates set from April 10th – 12th (inclusive). We have had hugely positive support from our sponsors and patrons and look forward to building on those relationships to provide and expanded festival weekend early next year