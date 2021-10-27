Public asked only to attend A & E at Tullamore Hospital if 'absolutely necessary'

The Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore is experiencing a very busy period with a significantly increased number of people requiring admission to the hospital.

The hospital is reminding members of the public to consider their care options before presenting to the emergency department.

“We advise that the public only attend our emergency services if absolutely essential. If you are unwell, please go to your GP or pharmacy in the first instance,” said a statement from the HSE on Wednesday morning.

It continued: “However, if you are seriously injured or ill or are worried your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority. We apologise to any patients who are experiencing long waits, while we prioritise the sickest patients.

“If you have to attend the ED in emergency situation please ensure you wear a mask, practice social distancing and ensure you tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid-19.

“The hospital would like to acknowledge the continued support of its community at this time.”