Public asked only to attend A & E at Tullamore Hospital if 'absolutely necessary'

The public have been asked only to attend A & E at Tullamore Hospital if 'absolutely necessary'
The Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore is experiencing a very busy period with a significantly increased number of people requiring admission to the hospital.
The hospital is reminding members of the public to consider their care options before presenting to the emergency department.
“We advise that the public only attend our emergency services if absolutely essential. If you are unwell, please go to your GP or pharmacy in the first instance,” said a statement from the HSE on Wednesday morning.
It continued: “However, if you are seriously injured or ill or are worried your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority. We apologise to any patients who are experiencing long waits, while we prioritise the sickest patients.
“If you have to attend the ED in emergency situation please ensure you wear a mask, practice social distancing and ensure you tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid-19.
“The hospital would like to acknowledge the continued support of its community at this time.”
Cara Cronly penned a poignant poem in memory of her best friend Aoife Doyle, who was killed by a texting learner driver last year
KK captain Shane Mulrooney about to receive the PJ Teehan Cup from Offaly GAA secretary Colm Cummins and John Teehan.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.