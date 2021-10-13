Application for massive development in Offaly declared ‘invalid’ by An Bord Pleanala

AN Bord Pleanala has declared ‘’invalid’’ an application for over 300 residential units in Tullamore.

This was the second attempt by Steinfort Investments Fund to gain approval for the massive development at Clonminch and Gayfield.

The company applied through the strategic infrastructure procedure which allows proposals for large scale developments to bypass the local authority and go straight to the board.

A spokesperson at An Bord Pleanala said the applicant has been written to and informed that there are issues in relation to compliance with the provisions of an article of the Planning and Development Regulations. The provision has to do with the furnishing of accompanying plans, drawings and other particulars.

The spokesperson said these issues are technical in nature and would normally be relatively straightforward to resolve. This probably means that the applicant can, if it wishes, make a new application.

Steinfort Investments Fund is seeking permission to build 358 dwellings, made up of houses and apartments, a neighbourhood centre, creche, parks and a square at Clonminch and Gayfield.

The application was previously refused by An Bord Pleanala who described it as ''substandard in terms of its horizontal alignment.''

Furthermore it said it would ''result in an unsatisfactory standard of development'' and ''be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.''

It also considered the project to be dominated by roads and surface car parking The application attracted over 60 submissions from members of the public including residents of Clonminch Wood and Limefield Estate.

Recently An Bord Pleanala said the application warranted a review.

This latest application was lodged on September 27 this year and declared invalid on October 5.