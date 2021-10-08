Consultation on two Offaly Greenways begins

Offaly County Council, Westmeath County Council, TOBIN Consulting Engineers and LUC consulting are holding a drop-in consultation event on Tuesday 12th October for the communities of Offaly and Westmeath to have their say on a new greenway between Athlone and Shannon Harbour via Shannonbridge.

The workshop is being run by consultancies TOBIN and LUC in partnership with Offaly County Council and Westmeath County Council to help inform the route of the greenway. The event will be held between 12pm and 8pm at the Ballinahown Community Centre Co. Westmeath Eircode N37 D76. All are welcome to drop in at any point within these times, for as long as convenient. Covid-19 protection measures will be in place, including a clearly identifiable Covid-19 Compliance Officer.

The project, which is funded under the 2020 Carbon Tax Fund, will involve extensive public consultation and participation and is starting with a ‘blank sheet’ in the examination of possible route corridors. We would very much appreciate your thoughts on where you think the greenway should be routed and the issues / opportunities which are evident. Response from this initial consultation will be translated into a number of greenway route options for further consultation later in the project.

The greenway will aim to link the Grand Canal Greenway at Shannon Harbour and the Old Rail Trail at Athlone, via the industrial heritage peatlands in west Offaly, and the internationally important monastic site at Clonmacnoise. The project is being project managed by Offaly County Council, but the study area will encompass parts of both Offaly and Westmeath.

This is your opportunity to get involved in your local community and its future. Offaly County Council, Westmeath County Council and TOBIN look forward to welcoming you at the event.

Please also visit the Consultation Hub https://shannon-monastic-greenway-luc.hub.arcgis.com/ for further information and to leave your feedback.

Kilbeggan to Mullingar Greenway

Offaly County Council, Westmeath County Council, TOBIN Consulting Engineers and LUC consulting are holding a drop-in consultation event on Wednesday 13th October for the communities of Westmeath to have their say on a new greenway between Kilbeggan and Mullingar.

The workshop is being run by consultancies TOBIN and LUC in partnership with Offaly County Council and Westmeath County Council to help inform the route of the greenway. The event will be held between 12pm and 8pm at the Kilbeggan Harbour Centre, Co. Westmeath Eircode N91 RXC5. All are welcome to drop in at any point within these times, for as long as convenient. Covid-19 protection measures will be in place, including a clearly identifiable Covid-19 Compliance Officer.

The project, which is funded under the 2020 Carbon Tax Fund, will involve extensive public consultation and participation and is starting with a ‘blank sheet’ in the examination of possible route corridors. We would very much appreciate your thoughts on where you think the greenway should be routed and the issues / opportunities which are evident. Response from this initial consultation will be translated into a number of greenway route options for further consultation later in the project.

The greenway will aim to link the Grand Canal (Kilbeggan Branch) Greenway at Kilbeggan and the Old Rail Trail at Mullingar, via Lough Ennell and other important amenity areas in the area. The project is being project managed by Offaly County Council on behalf of Westmeath County Council under a Section 149A agreement.

Please also visit our Consultation Hub https://kilbeggan-mullingar-greenway-consultation-hub-luc.hub.arcgis.com/ for further information and to leave your feedback.

If you would like any further information regarding this project, please contact TOBIN via the Project Manager Brian Gallagher E: Brian.Gallagher@tobin.ie