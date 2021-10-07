Search

07/10/2021

Successful Positive Ageing Week in Offaly

TT4021GS

Johnny Butterfield and friends taking part in activities for Positive Ageing Week

Tribune Reporter

A good Positive Ageing Week was had by all across Offaly with lots of activities though unfortunately some had to be called off due to the weather.

Positive Ageing Week is an initiative of Active Age and has been running for 19 years to highlight the contribution that Older people make to their families, workplace and communities.

This year Positive Ageing Week was organised by the Offaly Age Friendly Alliance. The main partners were the Offaly Library Service, The Community Gardaí, Public Participation Network, Offaly County Council, Laois/Offaly Education and Training Board and Offaly Network of Older People/ Older Persons Council.

The theme for the week was ‘Reconnecting Our Communities by Reframing Ageing’ this aims at challenging the negative stereotypes about Older People. During Covid older people were sometimes portrayed as vulnerable, frail and in need of care and protection.

We need to promote Age Equality and challenge Ageism which can happen when people interact with one another or within organisations, it can also be self- directed.

Ageism creates divides in society, which is unjust and can lead to disadvantage and undermining human rights.

A big thank you to everyone for coming and making a reality of Positive Ageing Week. Also, to the organising group, Bridie, Eileen, from Age Friendly Alliance, Michelle from Offaly Library Service, Willie and Fergus, Paul, Community Gardaí, Declan from Offaly Local Development Company, Gillian from Laois/Offaly Education and Training Board and my colleagues in the Network of Older People, /Older persons Council - Frances, Ita, Alice and Ann. Jenny’s Kitchen for the refreshments, Johnny Butterfield, Sr. Carmel Bracken, Joe Kelly and our own Frances Kawala for the entertainment. And of course, the Charleville Centre, a great facility.

