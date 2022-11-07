Search

07 Nov 2022

Callum Robinson back from suspension as Cardiff host Hull

07 Nov 2022 5:03 PM

Callum Robinson has served a three-match ban and will return to the Cardiff attack against Hull on Tuesday.

Republic of Ireland international Robinson was sent off inside seven minutes of the south Wales derby at Swansea last month, missing victories over Rotherham and Sunderland as well as the home defeat to Watford.

Defender Cedric Kipre and midfielder Ryan Wintle are both suspended after collecting their fifth bookings of the season on Saturday.

Forwards Mark Harris and Jaden Philogene will be checked after picking up knocks in the weekend win at Sunderland.

Hull are without top goalscorer Oscar Estupinan.

The eight-goal Colombian was sent off during the first half of Saturday’s goalless draw at Millwall and starts a three-match suspension.

Dimitrios Pelkas, Alfie Jones and Ryan Longman were all promoted to start Liam Rosenior’s first game in charge of the Tigers at Millwall.

Former caretaker manager Andy Dawson will assist Rosenior in the Welsh capital, with assistant first-team boss Justin Walker staying behind on Humberside to forge close links with the club’s academy staff.

