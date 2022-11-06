Callaghan earns Cork plaudits after Captain Kangaroo success

Willie Mullins was full of praise for conditional jockey Kieran Callaghan after he steered Captain Kangaroo to victory in the Paddy Power Cork Grand National.

The champion trainer booked the 7lb claimer to ride the high-class Stratum in a conditions hurdle at the Mallow track during the summer after stable jockey Paul Townend was stood down due to injury.

However, Stratum was ultimately withdrawn after the raceday stewards ruled Callaghan was not a like for like replacement for Townend, much to Mullins’ annoyance.

The jockey certainly showed what he can do aboard 11-1 shot Captain Kangaroo, who was travelling strongly at the head of affairs rounding the home turn and dug deep on the run-in to see off the challenge of Defi Bleu by two and a quarter lengths.

Willie Mullins lands the @paddypower Cork Grand National Handicap Chase! Captain Kangaroo stays on best to win the @corkracecourse feature, his first victory over fences! 🏇 A big day for winning-rider Kieran Callaghan 👏 pic.twitter.com/HrQFWVX51Y — Racing TV (@RacingTV) November 6, 2022

“The last time I brought this rider down here, they wouldn’t let him ride. He is back and is good enough to replace any rider I have and he proved it there today,” said Mullins.

“Kieran gave him a great spin, the horse was fantastic and did it well. It is great to see him coming back right after such a long time without a win.

“I think ground and trip are a big help to him and I think we’ll stay handicapping for the time being.”

Mullins was completing a double following the success of the Townend-ridden El Barra in the preceding Paddy Power Feel Like A Favourite EBF Novice Chase.

The 7-4 shot had just enough left in the tank to claim the Grade Three prize by half a length from 13-8 favourite Idas Boy and a step up to Grade One level could now be on the cards.

“As Paul said, he owed him that after unshipping him in Listowel and it is nice to see him do that. That is his first winner back (after injury) and I’m looking forward to having the rest of the winter with him,” Mullins added.

“He was untidy at the second-last and I was afraid he might fade out after making the mistake, but he popped up and galloped to the line.

“The Drinmore (at Fairyhouse) is his last race as a novice and I don’t know if he would be good enough but he could go there, although I might find something easier.”

Cool Survivor justified 8-11 favouritism in the Listed Paddy’s Rewards Club EBF Novice Hurdle with a ready success in the hands of Jack Kennedy.

Elliott’s assistant, Ian Amond, said: “The step up in trip suited and he took the step up in grade in his stride.

“Obviously the ground is bad enough but Jack said he got through it. He is a nice horse who is going the right way and will have to step up again in grade somewhere down the line.

“He will be a fine horse for fences but that is a while away yet.”

Elliott matched Mullins’ double by landing the concluding bumper with 5-2 chance Mollys Mango, with Jamie Codd the winning rider.

Gavin Cromwell also secured two winners, via Inothewayurthinkin (7-2) in the Paddy Power From The Horse’s Mouth Podcast Maiden Hurdle and La Malmason (5-1) in the Paddy Power Dear Lord I’ve Left The Immersion On Mares Maiden Hurdle.