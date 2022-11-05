Chippenham beat Lincoln to reach FA Cup second round for first time

Joe Hanks’ backheel saw sixth-tier Chippenham beat Lincoln 1-0 to reach the FA Cup second round for the first time.

The quick-thinking Hanks dashed towards the front post and flicked home in the 44th minute after a throw-in from the right had been nodded on.

It was a warranted lead at half-time after the Bluebirds had soaked up pressure calmly, lying in wait to break with purpose.

Hanks might have scored two minutes earlier but he had his low shot pushed around the far post by Lincoln keeper Jordan Wright.

A change of shape helped the Imps impose themselves more in the second half, with Jamie Robson’s high ball to the far post headed against the bar by Lasse Sorensen via the gloves of Chippenham keeper Will Henry three minutes after the interval.

Teddy Bishop cushioned wide a loose ball when well placed while substitute Matty Virtue was denied at the near post by Henry and had a penalty shout waved away when pursuing the rebound.

Regan Poole’s thumped header was pushed over by Henry with 13 minutes left but Lincoln became ragged amid the desperation from there as Chippenham sealed club history with relative comfort.