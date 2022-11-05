Search

05 Nov 2022

Burton ease to FA Cup victory against minnows Needham Market

05 Nov 2022 6:30 PM

Burton ensured there would be no FA Cup shock at the Pirelli Stadium as they put an end to Needham Market’s record-breaking run with a 2-0 win.

The Suffolk side from the Southern League Premier Central Division were in the first round of the competition for the first time in their history but lost to goals from Deji Oshilaja and Joe Powell.

Oshilaja bagged his third of the season, and a first in the FA Cup, as Albion finally made their first-half dominance count in the 34th minute. He gathered in a rebound from his own shot and calmly turned to fire past Needham goalkeeper Marcus Garnham.

Garnham had been busy keeping out a close-range header from Victor Adeboyejo and long-range efforts from Charlie Lakin and Davis Keillor-Dunn as Albion looked to ensure there would be no shock result.

Jonny Smith whipped a curling effort narrowly wide of the post and Oshilaja was close to a second, slipping a shot past the onrushing Garnham but inches wide of the post as the second half provided more Burton domination.

Powell finally put a seal on victory with the last kick of the game, firing home after Terry Taylor played him through.

