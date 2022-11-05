Adam Phillips scores first Barnsley goal as Tykes knock Bolton out of FA Cup

Adam Phillips scored his first goal for the club as Barnsley defeated Bolton 2-1 in the FA Cup first round to end a 14-game winless run against their Sky Bet League One hosts.

A Ricardo Santos own goal after six minutes put the Tykes in front before former Burnley midfielder Phillips made it 2-0 after 32 minutes with a spectacular long-range effort.

Barnsley had not previously beaten Wanderers since a 1-0 victory in the same competition 24 years ago when they were Premier League rivals.

Bolton, without a first-round win now since 2016, wore a replica shirt to commemorate their victorious FA Cup campaign 100 years ago.

But they generally lacked inspiration and while Dion Charles twice had the ball in the net, the Trotters striker was offside on both occasions.

Only after a triple substitution in the 63rd minute did Bolton threaten a comeback. And home hopes were raised when Icelander Jon Dadi Bodvarsson headed in Gethin Jones’ cross with 11 minutes remaining.

Fellow substitute Elias Kachunga might have forced a replay but his late effort went over the bar.