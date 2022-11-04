Victoria Road grabs dramatic Juvenile Turf verdict

Victoria Road snatched success in the final strides of a dramatic Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Keeneland.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained colt cut through a busy field in the home straight, surging forward at the same time as Charlie Appleby’s Silver Knott battled out from a boxed-in spot on the inside rail.

Silver Knott appeared to have grabbed the glory as he edged in front once he found space, but Victoria Road was flying down the outside.

The two horses tussled in dying strides of the one-mile race, with the naked eye barely able to pick out Victoria Road and Ryan Moore crossing the line first in the tightest of finishes.

📸PHOTO FINISH 📸for the @BreedersCup Juvenile Turf. #1 Victoria Road (IRE) by a whisker! pic.twitter.com/Dc7hX9ipHs — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) November 4, 2022

Moore and O’Brien were completing a Grade One double after earlier landing the Juvenile Fillies Turf with Meditate.

The winning rider admitted he thought he had prevailed on the line.

Moore said: “My horse was in a nice spot and then the pace steadied down the back and there was a lot of traffic. There wasn’t much racing room but there was a gap and he got through.

“I thought the other horse was coming to get me, but on the line I thought he had won. The outrider said it was close, but I thought we were the winners.

“He’s a hardy horse who has travelled well.

“He’s out of a very fast mare but will be more of three-year-old than a two-year-old. He has a good mind and a good action and was very comfortable on that tight track.

“I rode him twice over six furlongs at the Curragh but as he’s gone up in trip, he’s got better. He’s adaptable and very straightforward.”

O’Brien: “We thought he was precocious but we were disappointed he kept getting beat.

“He’s by Saxon Warrior and at Chantilly he took his time and came from a long way back to win.

“I think he could be a French Derby horse for next season.”

As far as the Epsom Derby is concerned, the horse was introduced to the market by Betfair at a price of 20-1.

Incredible stuff! Check out this angle of the battle between William Buick and Ryan Moore in the #BreedersCup Juvenile Turf 😯 pic.twitter.com/VJBgxGOjhn — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) November 4, 2022

Victoria Road’s victory denied Appleby and jockey William Buick a double of their own having won the Juvenile Turf Sprint with Mischief Magic.

Appleby felt Silver Knott emerged with plenty of credit in defeat.

He said: “It was a head bobber and we lost nothing in defeat. We were slow from the gate but it didn’t make any difference.

“Remember Aidan’s had won his last three and there are no excuses because we got the split down the rail.”