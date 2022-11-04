Search

05 Nov 2022

Sheffield Wednesday ease into FA Cup second round with victory over Morecambe

Sheffield Wednesday ease into FA Cup second round with victory over Morecambe

04 Nov 2022 10:46 PM

Josh Windass’ fifth goal of the season and Alex Mighten’s first in Sheffield Wednesday colours secured a comfortable 2-0 FA Cup first-round triumph over Morecambe at Hillsborough.

Wednesday mustered 21 goal attempts, but only converting two was always going to prove sufficient against a Morecambe team that have failed to score more than once in their last 11 contests.

Owls boss Darren Moore made five changes to the team that started Saturday’s 4-2 home win over Burton, but the hosts quickly found their stride with Jack Hunt’s edge-of-the box strike hitting an upright during the early exchanges.

Windass opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark, drifting in from the left flank and bending a 20-yard effort inside Connor Ripley’s far post.

A David Stockdale mistake almost gifted Morecambe a second-half equaliser but Dominic Iorfa spared the veteran keeper’s blushes when he headed away Kieran Phillips’ goal-bound chip, before on-loan Nottingham Forest attacker Mighten put the tie beyond doubt in the 65th minute.

The 20-year-old winger intercepted Ryan Cooney’s awful back pass and, after bearing down on goal through the left channel, confidently found Ripley’s bottom-left corner from 10 yards.

