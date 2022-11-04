Meditate impresses with cosy Breeders’ Cup success

Meditate was a dominant winner of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Keeneland.
Settled at the rear of the field under Ryan Moore, the Aidan O’Brien-trained two-year-old was patiently ridden from a relatively wide draw in stall 10.
After the final bend, Moore asked the filly to go up a gear and she answered readily, sweeping past the leaders to breeze to a facile win.
Meditate’s victory saw her price for next year’s 1000 Guineas contract, with Betfair going 8-1 from 16s while she is a 7-1 shot with Coral.
