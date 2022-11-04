Armel Bella-Kotchap and Romeo Lavia back in contention for Southampton

Southampton will have both Romeo Lavia and Armel Bella-Kotchap back in contention for Sunday’s Premier League match against Newcastle.
Belgian midfielder Lavia has been out with a hamstring issue since late August, while defender Bella-Kotchap dislocated his shoulder in the draw with West Ham, but has also resumed training.
Full-back Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring) and defender Tino Livramento (knee) continue their own rehabilitation.
Newcastle will be without in-form midfielder Joelinton as he sits out through suspension after the Brazilian collected his fifth booking of the season in the 4-0 win over Aston Villa.
Striker Callum Wilson and defender Fabian Schar are expected to be available after recovering from a cold and a tight hamstring, respectively.
Goalkeeper Karl Darlow (ankle) and Paul Dummett (calf) are making progress, but defender Emil Krafth (knee), wing-back Matt Ritchie (calf) and striker Alexander Isak (thigh) are still out.
Southampton provisional squad: Bazunu, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Perraud, Salisu, Aribo, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Adams, McCarthy, Larios, Maitland-Niles, Djenepo, Payne, Armstrong, Mara, Edozie, Walcott, Lavia, Bella-Kotchap
Newcastle provisional squad: Pope, Karius, Trippier, Murphy, Manquillo, Targett, Lewis, Botman, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Fraser, Anderson, Almiron, Wilson, Wood, Saint-Maximin.
