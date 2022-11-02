Search

02 Nov 2022

FA concerned by rise of ‘abhorrent chants’ about Hillsborough disaster

FA concerned by rise of ‘abhorrent chants’ about Hillsborough disaster

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Nov 2022 4:00 PM

The Football Association has expressed concern over the rise in frequency of offensive chanting about the Hillsborough disaster.

Labour MP Ian Byrne, himself a survivor of the 1989 tragedy, said in a letter to the Premier League last week that such chants had now become “incessant”, and a “weekly occurrence” at games involving Liverpool.

Ninety-seven Reds fans were found to have been unlawfully killed as a result of the failings of the emergency services at the FA semi-final match against Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough.

While the FA considers chants about the disaster to be deeply inappropriate and offensive, it cannot sanction clubs over them because it only has jurisdiction under its rules to act on discriminatory chanting.

However, the governing body says it supports efforts to stamp out the behaviour.

“We are very concerned about the rise of abhorrent chants in stadiums that are related to the Hillsborough disaster and other football-related tragedies,” an FA spokesperson said.

“These chants are highly offensive and are deeply upsetting for the families, friends and communities who have been impacted by these devastating events, and we strongly condemn this behaviour. We support clubs and fans who try to stamp out this behaviour from our game.

“We also support the excellent work of the survivor groups who engage with stakeholders across football to help educate people about the damaging and lasting effects that these terrible chants can have.”

Byrne told Premier League chief executive Richard Masters in a letter sent last Friday that his organisation had a “duty of care” to stamp out the chanting, and said three Hillsborough survivors had taken their own lives this year alone, two of them since the Champions League final in Paris.

At that match in May, Reds supporters were kept penned outside the perimeter of the stadium for hours before kick-off.

The French authorities initially attempted to blame ticketless Liverpool supporters for the chaos, but a subsequent French senate report said Reds fans had been unfairly scapegoated in an attempt to divert attention away from organisational failings.

Byrne wants the Premier League to back The Real Truth Legacy Project, an initiative he leads to educate people about what happened at Hillsborough.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media