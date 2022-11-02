Billy Waters hat-trick gives Barrow a third successive win

Brilliant Billy Waters hit the first hat-trick of his career as he fired Barrow to a commanding 3-1 victory over rock-bottom Colchester in Sky Bet League Two.
With top scorer Josh Gordon missing through suspension, on-fire Waters stepped up to the mark as the Bluebirds secured a third straight victory for the first time since August.
Twenty-eight-year-old Waters, who scored for a third successive game for the first time in the Football League since December 2016, opened the scoring as he poked home George Ray’s flick-on in the 22nd minute.
It was 2-0 three minutes later as Waters close-range volley beat hapless Sam Hornby.
Colchester defender Tom Eastman cleared Ben Whitfield’s effort off the line on the half-hour mark.
The visitors’ best chance fell to Alan Judge, with Barrow stopper Paul Farman producing a fine save to keep out his 20-yard strike before the break.
Predator Waters completed his treble moments after the interval as he stabbed home captain Niall Canavan’s knock on.
Freddie Sears grabbed a late consolation, his first league goal since the opening day, in stoppage time at Holker Street.
