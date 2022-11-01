We needed this – John Coleman relieved to end losing run

Accrington manager John Coleman breathed a sigh of relief after Harvey Rodgers headed home a late equaliser to end a run of five straight league defeats with a 1-1 draw at Lincoln.

Jack Diamond’s penalty on the hour mark look to have set the Imps on their way to victory, before Rodgers popped up five minutes from time to pinch a dramatic point.

“The lads needed this – they needed to see some rewards for their efforts,” said Coleman.

“We are not out of the woods yet by a long, long chalk and we still need to score more goals. We are suffering by not having the strikers available every week we’ve got at the club, which is a problem.

“For the players’ own morale, they’ve worked really hard. They contained them really well in the first half and we got on top, but didn’t work their keeper enough.

“Second half it was pretty much the same and they didn’t look like scoring and then the game plan goes out the window. We were then susceptible to the counter-attack and Toby Savin pulled off a couple of really good saves. But we produced a couple of good promising attacks and it was a really good goal by Harvey.

“We had a long, four-hour meeting on Sunday and it was time well spent. There was a willingness and eagerness to right a few wrongs tonight. It would have been nice to win, but it was imperative not to lose.

“I am pleased our 45 travelling fans got some joy out of the long trip.”

After a forgettable first half, Diamond fired City ahead with a penalty. A terrific through-ball from Regan Poole found Diamond who scampered downfield and into the box only to be brought down, and he duly netted from the spot.

But Accrington stunned the home faithful as Rodgers headed in Mitch Clark’s cross to go home with a point.

City boss Mark Kennedy accused his players of being naive as they were hit a by a late sucker punch, although they did maintain their unbeaten home record in the league.

“It was two points dropped,” admitted the Imps boss.

“I thought we played well and deserved to win. The lads did everything we asked them, but we were really naive on the goal we conceded.

“The problem was youthful enthusiasm, someone wanting to be a hero. It was naivety from us, but we are the youngest team in the league and we will make mistakes. All we can do is help the lads, but we see things like that too often.

“Hopefully the player in question will learn from his mistake.”

On their unbeaten run at Sincil Bank, where has seen his team triumph just once, he added: “I want us to have a lot more wins – we should have beaten Fleetwood, Forest Green and we should have won tonight. But it is a tough place to come as we showed here.”