Oxford’s home frustrations continue as they are held by Fleetwood

Carlos Mendes Gomes kept up his scoring run to help Fleetwood to a 1-1 draw at Oxford, whose home frustrations continue.

The on-loan Luton striker netted with an overhead-kick in the second minute after goalkeeper Simon Eastwood could only parry Shaun Rooney’s long-range drive.

Mendes Gomes has now scored in five of his last seven games.

Half-time sub Gatlin O’Donkor levelled for Oxford after 50 minutes with his first goal for the club, following up his own shot against the crossbar by firing home from close range.

Cameron Brannagan twice went close for Oxford who, despite taking seven points from their last three away games, have not won at the Kassam Stadium for two months.

Mendes Gomes was the best player on the pitch and it needed a fine smothering save by Eastwood 15 minutes from time to deny him a winner.

Fleetwood’s satisfaction at taking a useful away point was tinged, however, with concern for Rooney, who was stretchered off near the end.