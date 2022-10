Alpinista still training towards Japan Cup swansong

Sir Mark Prescottโ€™s Prix de lโ€™Arc de Triomphe winner Alpinista is still on course for the Japan Cup, the Heath House handler has confirmed.

The five-year-old grey earned a sixth consecutive top-flight success in lifting Europeโ€™s biggest prize at ParisLongchamp earlier this month.

Following her hugely popular half-length victory over Vadeni, the Kirsten Rausing-owned mare could be set for a career swansong at Tokyo on November 27.

Prescott is happy with the signs she is showing after her latest Group One triumph in very soft ground.

'๐˜ผ ๐™๐˜ผ๐™ˆ๐™Š๐™๐™Ž ๐™‘๐™„๐˜พ๐™๐™Š๐™๐™” ๐™๐™Š๐™ ๐™๐™ƒ๐™€ ๐™ˆ๐˜ผ๐™๐™€ ๐™„๐™‰ ๐™๐™ƒ๐™€ ๐˜ผ๐™๐˜พ!!!' Alpinista travels beautifully to win the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe ๐Ÿ† Absolute MAGIC! โœจ#ITVRacing | @Luke_Morris88 pic.twitter.com/Hj8pYYm01L โ€” ITV Racing (@itvracing) October 2, 2022

โ€œIt was a wonderful day when she won. It was marvellous,โ€ he said. โ€œEverybody was so kind. It was overwhelming, really. I was very touched by everybodyโ€™s kindness.

โ€œShe has been fine since โ€“ very, very well โ€“ and Iโ€™ve had no hiccups with her. She has been very well.

โ€œAt the moment, we will keep aiming for the Japan Cup, but if anything went amiss, weโ€™d stop.

โ€œIf she wanted to go, at the moment, that is the way we are heading. But it is only if she wants to.

โ€œIt would be nice if the filly kept going as well as she is, in which case, we have got a decision to make and if she doesnโ€™t keep going, well, thatโ€™s that.

โ€œShe owes us nothing. She is a marvellous animal.โ€

Having run up a sequence of top-class wins, thanks to some expert race-planning by her trainer, adding the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud and Yorkshire Oaks to last yearโ€™s German Group One hat-trick, Alpinista silenced any doubters with a deeply impressive Arc success.

In doing so, she took her record to 10 wins from 15 starts winning over £3.3million in prize money, and her trainer is left wondering if she can improve further still.

โ€œShe has just been wonderful,โ€ said Prescott. โ€œIt has been a wonderful couple of years with her, really.

โ€œI think, when they get a little bit better every timeโ€ฆ what is so hard with horses is they start well and can then become disappointing. Thatโ€™s so awful for everybody, but when they are this way round, it is a marvellous ride.

โ€œI think Iโ€™m right in saying her official rating has gone up every single race she has won. So, we have got to hold our breath for a bit longer.โ€