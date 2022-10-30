Search

30 Oct 2022

Callum Davidson heaps praise on ‘outstanding’ St Johnstone striker Stevie May

Callum Davidson heaps praise on ‘outstanding’ St Johnstone striker Stevie May

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Oct 2022 12:11 PM

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hailed striker Stevie May after the striker’s shot deflected in off Ash Taylor to give his side a 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock at McDiarmid Park.

The tireless May – who also grabbed the winner against Hibernian last weekend – was a constant threat to the Kilmarnock backline and was inches away from a headed goal in the second half as the Saints made it back-to-back wins to move up to seventh in the cinch Premiership.

Davidson said: “I thought he was outstanding. Out of the two of them today (strikers) I thought May was the one who gave me the energy and the enthusiasm.

“It was great for him to get a goal again. I thought he was the one who was getting us up and creating us chances and I thought Connor McLennan was really good when he came on and so were David Wotherspoon and Theo Bair, so a lot of positives at that end.

“There’s other things we can get better at but Stevie, if he continues this form, I’ll be absolutely delighted.”

Davidson is not getting carried away with St Johnstone’s league position and insisted there will be lots of twists and turns throughout the season.

“I think the table is going to be really tight,” he added. “A couple of games ago we were a point off the bottom, so it’s going to be like that all season. I’ve said it all along – there will be highs and lows throughout the season.

“For me, I think we can do a lot better. We can be better as a team, as a group but again the most important thing is picking up the three points on a Saturday.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes felt his team improved after the break and were unfortunate not to get something from a tight encounter.

He said: “The performance merited getting something from the game. We have to come from behind.

“When you come to St Johnstone as an away team you have to impose yourself on the game.

“We lost such a scrappy goal. We’re only maybe at fault for losing Stevie May in the box. He shoots and it’s going across goal until it hits off Ash’s ankle. It’s scruffy. It’s harsh on us.

“But, if you’re going to lose a goal it’s better to lose it early on in the game. It gives you every chance to get back into it.

“St Johnstone’s shape was different to what they normally do, I felt we needed an extra midfielder on the pitch. Liam Donnelly came on and I thought we were instantly better.

“We were decent in the first half, then second half we were by far the better team. St Johnstone have clearly got something to hold onto. They’ve got a counter-attacking threat. You’re always wary of that.

“By and large we had a lot of territory and saw plenty of penalty-box action.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media