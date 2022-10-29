First-half own goal costs Cambridge as Peterborough edge League One derby win

A calamitous first-half own goal cost Cambridge dear as Peterborough claimed a narrow 1-0 League One derby success on Saturday afternoon.

The first league clash between the fierce rivals for 21 years was settled by a first-half howler as Harrison Burrows’ 17th minute corner flew into the net off the shoulder of Cambridge defender Lloyd Jones.

The hosts dominated the opening period with Burrows and Ephron Mason-Clark firing just wide before goalkeeper Will Mannion kept out Dan Butler’s long-range effort and also thwarted League One leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Struggling Cambridge rarely threatened before the break but still should have levelled when Harvey Knibbs headed the ball over from close range after being picked out by a James Brophy cross.

Mason-Clark then squandered two glorious chances in the space of three minutes early in the second half to extend the Posh advantage before it was the turn of Cambridge to fluff their lines in front of goal. Knibbs robbed Jack Taylor and raced into the box only for his shot to be beaten away by Lucas Bergstrom.

Posh substitute Jack Marriott then blasted against a post late on but one goal proved to be enough to earn the bragging rights.