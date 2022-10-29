Daniel Butterworth strikes as Port Vale earn overdue home win

Blackburn loanee Daniel Butterworth opened his account in style as injury-hit Port Vale banished their home woes with a 1-0 win over Lincoln.

The 23-year-old bagged the only goal of the game as the Valiants picked up only their second home win since the opening day, and first since mid-September.

For Mark Kennedy’s side it was a disappointing defeat as their four-game unbeaten league run came to an untimely end at Vale Park.

Ben Garrity forced Lincoln keeper Carl Rushworth into a first-half save from his header.

Vale boss Darrell Clarke was forced to make two substitutions inside the first half an hour as Garrity and David Worrall both went off injured.

The dangerous Butterworth twice tried his luck from range before the break, first sending a tame effort straight at Rushworth before blasting over.

Jack Stevens was tested early in the second period as Jordan Garrick squandered a one-on-one chance.

Butterworth finally got the reward his persistence deserved with 22 minutes left as he reacted quickest to Rushworth keeping out Mipo Odubeko’s fierce strike to poke home from close range.

Vale Defender Dan Jones ensured the points with a late goal-line clearance.