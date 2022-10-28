Matilda Picotte lands Listed honours at Newmarket

Irish raider Matilda Picotte secured a deserved big-race victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF “Bosra Sham” Fillies’ Stakes at Newmarket.

A winner on her Curragh debut in early May, Kieran Cotter’s youngster had since been placed twice at Group-race level, most recently finishing third in the Lowther Stakes at York in August.

With a three-figure rating off the back of that run, Matilda Picotte set the standard in this six-furlong Listed contest and was priced up accordingly as the 100-30 favourite.

Declan McDonogh’s mount was smartly away and was the last horse to come off the bridle at the head of the group that raced closest to the stands’ rail throughout.

Lowther third Matilda Picotte (100-30f) shows her class under @declanmcdonogh to win the Listed @IrishEBF_ "Bosra Sham" Fillies' Stakes @NewmarketRace for Irish handler @KieranCotter14 👀 pic.twitter.com/BFIRu2xM6b — Racing TV (@RacingTV) October 28, 2022

Queen Olly and Believing did their best to get on terms racing out of the dip, but Matilda Picotte kept finding for pressure and passed the post with a length and a half in hand.

Cotter, enjoying his first Stakes race success, said: “That’s the way she’s performed all year. She was in her comfort zone at halfway and galloped out to the line.

“She’s been running well all year. At the end of the season you’re always worried if they can do it again, but she pulled out the stops.

“If she was trained by one of the bigger yards she’d have been odds-on today – her form was there for all to see and she’s got the job done, so we’re delighted.

“It’s our first ever trip to Newmarket and it’s fantastic. All the lads are here and some have never seen her run before. It’s magic.”

Matilda Picotte holds an entry in next year’s Irish 1,000 Guineas, but whether she will stretch out to a mile remains to be seen.

“She’ll be put away now – she’s enough done for the year,” the trainer added.

“It was important for her to get a black type win. It’s possible she could stretch out to a mile or we could go down the sprinting route – we’ll mull it over during the winter.

“We’re in no rush to make any decisions. It’s nice to have the options.”