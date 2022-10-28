Port Vale players to be assessed ahead of visit of Lincoln

Port Vale will assess their squad ahead of the visit of Lincoln.

Vale were beaten 3-2 by Ipswich in midweek and boss Darrell Clarke wants to see how his players recover before picking his team.

Ellis Harrison and James Wilson returned to the side against Ipswich after niggles and look to have come through, so should be involved again.

Striker Jamie Proctor (hip) and midfielder Funso Ojo (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy could name the same side for the fifth successive game.

The Imps are in good form, with the midweek win at Barnsley their fourth game without defeat – a run that also includes victory over Ipswich and a draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

They appear to have picked up no fresh injuries at Oakwell so it is just a case of whether Kennedy wants to rotate.

Injured trio Teddy Bishop (hamstring), Joe Walsh (calf) and Lewis Montsma (knee) are set to be absent, while Tashan Oakley-Boothe will continue to be monitored.