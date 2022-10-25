Daniel Mandroiu nets winner for Lincoln at Barnsley

Lincoln claimed a 1-0 victory over Barnsley at Oakwell thanks to a strike from Daniel Mandroiu.
The midfielder struck on the stroke of half-time, condemning the Tykes to a third League One defeat in four games.
The visitors were denied an opener in the ninth minute when a long throw from goalkeeper Carl Rushworth sent Jack Diamond in behind the Barnsley defence, but the forward’s effort struck a post.
Barnsley’s best chance of the first half came eight minutes before the break when a spin from Herbie Kane provided space to shoot on the edge of the box, but his effort was off target.
The Imps took the lead four minutes into first-half stoppage time when Diamond found Mandroiu in behind the Reds’ backline and he comfortably slotted past Brad Collins into the bottom corner.
Ben House came inches away from adding a second for his side in the 84th minute after being slid through by substitute Charles Vernam, but with only the keeper to beat he fired narrowly wide.
