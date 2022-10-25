Search

25 Oct 2022

Ephron Mason-Clark hits first Football League goal in Peterborough win

Ephron Mason-Clark hits first Football League goal in Peterborough win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Oct 2022 10:54 PM

Ephron Mason-Clark hit his first Football League goal as Peterborough came from behind to claim a 3-1 success against Accrington.

Struggling Stanley took a 25th-minute lead when defender Harvey Rodgers ended a five-and-a-half year wait for a second career goal – heading in a rebound after Sean McConville curled a shot against the bar.

But they were soon on the way to a fourth consecutive defeat as Mason-Clark masterminded the Posh comeback – the former Barnet man levelling eight minutes later with a fabulous 20-yard strike.

Mason-Clark then turned provider as Posh hit the front six minutes into the second half, bursting past Doug Tharme and cutting the ball back for Kwame Poku to tap in his second goal in as many matches.

Posh were reliant on a stunning save from keeper Lucas Bergstrom, who brilliantly tipped a Ryan Astley header onto the bar, to preserve their advantage.

But the points were sealed in the 59th minute of a fiery clash when League One leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris latched onto a long Nathan Thompson ball and slotted his 12th goal of the campaign.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media