Mullins tempted to go for King George with Allaho

Willie Mullins has revealed the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day is a potential target for star chaser Allaho.

Brilliant when defending his crown in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March, the Cheveley Park-owned eight-year-old then successfully stepped up to three miles when dominating his rivals in the Punchestown Gold Cup in April.

Mullins appears reluctant to go down the Cheltenham Gold Cup route with Allaho, but does view Kempton’s Boxing Day highlight as a suitable option, with next month’s Clonmel Oil Chase identified as a potential starting point.

Speaking in a stable tour on Sportinglife.com, Mullins said: “Last year we started off in the John Durkan but this year we might have a go at the King George so the option would be to start a bit earlier.

“If the ground was nice for the Clonmel Oil we might do that. There’s lots of talk about whether he should go for the Cheltenham Gold Cup but I haven’t had a chat with Cheveley Park and they have A Plus Tard for the Gold Cup, so I think this fellow should go for a Ryanair. To go back and win a third Ryanair would be a good plan to me, anyhow. We’ll see how things work out.

“If he goes for the John Durkan he might miss Christmas and then go back to Thurles for the Kinloch Brae and then on to Cheltenham. It’s one or the other, but Kempton could be something to look forward to.

“He’s got lots of class, this fellow, and the Gold Cup would take huge stamina so I’m not so sure. Maybe he’s developing more stamina as he’s getting older, but I’d be happy if someone said you’re guaranteed another Ryanair Chase. His forte is galloping and jumping and it’s difficult to do that over three and a quarter miles, and I’d hate to break his heart doing it.”

While Allaho may not be Gold Cup-bound, Mullins is targeting the blue riband with Galopin Des Champs.

The six-year-old would be four from four over fences but for dramatically falling at the final fence in the Turners’ Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham and his trainer is contemplating the best route back to Prestbury Park in March.

“The Clonmel Oil is a possibility for him but might just come a bit soon. The John Durkan is December 11, which seems late but maybe we’ll aim him there,” said Mullins.

“If he did the Clonmel Oil he might go to Leopardstown at Christmas (Savills Chase) but if the ground was too fast, which it has been over the last few years, we might go down the Al Boum Photo route to Tramore for the Savills Chase and maybe then go to Cheltenham.

“I’m trying to find a race for him around the start of December. There’s an intermediate chase at Sandown which we’ll look at, but I’m just a bit afraid of the ground down the back at Sandown which is always a bit livelier than I’d like. We’ll see.

“He’s in great form, but a little behind the others. I’d love to get him out in the Clonmel Oil if I could but it will probably come too soon.

“He looks a real Gold Cup type. We all think he’s going to be better going up in trip over three miles. He’d have to be a huge contender for the Gold Cup.”