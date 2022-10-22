Dino Maamria believes Burton are growing after victory over Cheltenham

Dino Maamria believes his side are growing after they moved to within two points of visitors Cheltenham with a tense 1-0 victory.

Victor Adeboyejo’s ninth goal of the season moved Albion to 21st in the League One table.

“I think we deserved it” Maamria said post-match. “There was only really one team in it. We had 60 per cent possession and 16 shots and our keeper barely had a save to make”

Albion could have been in control at the break but Robins keeper Luke Southwood saved a penalty from Davis Keillor-Dunn to make it look like it might not be Albion’s day.

“The penalty first half was probably the least we deserve and we miss that and you start to think it might be a tough afternoon,” Maamria continued.

“Cheltenham sat behind the ball second half and slowed the tempo but it is about persistence and this team is growing with every game and that is showing with two clean sheets in a week. The players are showing that resilience and they have been brilliant recently.”

The penalty miss came at the end of the first half and Maamria was keen to encourage his team to do more of the same in the second half, with Adeboyejo finally breaking the deadlock with a predatory finish after good work from substitute Jonny Smith.

“In the build up to the penalty we made 26 passes and at half time I just asked them to keep playing the same way but just up the tempo and we did that.” Maamria added.

“Jonny did well when he came on to make the goal and the finish from Victor is outstanding.”

Cheltenham head coach Wade Elliott felt that his side had put too much focus on battling the opposition rather than what they could do in the build-up to the game.

“Obviously very disappointed with the result and the performance” Elliott said.

“I think I have got to take responsibility in that all week we have talked about coming here and scrapping and fighting and perhaps we put the focus too much on that and we never really got to our football and we didn’t offer enough when we had the ball and it ends up looking too passive.

“The players are spent in that dressing room. They ran and worked and stuck their head in and made tackles but we have probably been a little bit over cautious.

“We are coming off the back of a couple of results and we knew what to expect coming here.

“We are not disrespectful of anybody in this league and don’t go anywhere believing we are entitled to three points but the focus was probably a bit too much on what we were going to face as opposed to the threat that we might be able to pose.”